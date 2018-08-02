Logo
F1 - Too early to assess 2019 wing - Kubica

"It’s too early to have a good opinion about it"


2 August 2018 - 11h28, by GMM 

Robert Kubica says it’s too early to assess the effectiveness of the new front wings for 2019.

Several teams, including Williams, were running 2019-spec front wing designs at the post-Hungarian grand prix test this week.

The wings are designed to help boost overtaking from next year.

"It’s wider and you can feel that," Polish test driver Kubica said in Budapest.

"But it’s too early to have a good opinion about it," he told sport.pl.

"It was a test for our aerodynamic engineers so that they can collect data about how the air flow is affected and so on," said Kubica.


