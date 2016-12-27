Tom Chilton is aiming to make motorsport history in 2017 by becoming the first driver to hold the World and British Touring Car Championship titles concurrently.

Chilton has signed to lead Vauxhall’s factory effort in the BTCC next year but remains committed to extending his FIA WTCC tenure into a sixth season.

The 31-year-old Briton has four WTCC wins to his name and is pushing for greater glory in 2017 by succeeding José María López as World Touring Car champion.

“Signing for Vauxhall in the BTCC is not the end of the WTCC for me” said Chilton. “I’m still putting the sponsorship together to do it because I’ve got a good chance to be world champion next year and none of the dates clash, although I’ve not signed anything yet.”

Chilton enjoyed a strong 2016 WTCC season with an Opening Race triumph in Argentina, TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy success at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and a WTCC Trophy title battle with Sébastien Loeb Racing team-mate Mehdi Bennani, which eventually went in the Moroccan’s favour.

He placed eighth in the overall standings and is already being earmarked as a contender for the WTCC crown in what will be one of the most open seasons for almost a decade.