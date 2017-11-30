Jean Todt will not face a rival as he secures his third and final four-year tenure as FIA president.

F1’s governing body is on December 8 expected to ratify the 71-year-old Frenchman’s place at the top of the FIA for the 2018-2021 period.

Under FIA rules, no president can serve for more than 12 years, so it will be Todt’s final term.

"Personally, I don’t need it," he told the Gulf News.

"If I am elected I will speak for the people. When I was elected, clearly the FIA was more split than now.

"When I announced I would be a candidate I received 160 endorsement letters. This means two things: that they are either happy with me, or (they) have no chance to win against me," Todt smiled.