Jean Todt has called for the world to leave F1 legend Michael Schumacher "in peace".

The condition of the seven time world champion is basically unknown, after he sustained brain injuries in a late 2013 skiing fall.

FIA president Todt, who was Schumacher’s Ferrari team boss and is still a close family friend, told the Argentine daily La Nacion: "He is surrounded by his family and relatives.

"I feel blessed to have frequent access, but his health is a private matter and I think it’s time for us to let Michael live his life in peace," Todt added.

"I repeat, it’s time for us to let Michael live his life in peace."