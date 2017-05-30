Logo
F1 - Todt seeks to avoid calendar clashes

"We have begun the process of harmonising our sporting calendars"


30 May 2017 - 10h41, by GMM 

F1’s governing body has vowed to better coordinate the calendars of the major championships.

The date clash of Le Mans and the Baku grand prix last year was highly controversial.

In that spirit, FIA president Jean Todt met with F1, sports cars and Formula E chiefs at Monaco last weekend.

"We have begun the process of harmonising our sporting calendars and I look forward to continuing this effort as we define our championship schedules for next season and beyond," said Todt.



