F1 - Todt has questions to answer over Vettel - Hamilton

"My opinion stays the same"


7 July 2017 - 10h25, by GMM 

The FIA has questions to answer after Sebastian Vettel escaped a further penalty following the recent Baku grand prix.

That is the view of Lewis Hamilton, who in Austria said he accepts the Ferrari driver’s apology for having driven intentionally into him two weeks ago.

Hamilton told a packed press conference that "respect" between the championship-duelling pair is intact, but he stood by his claim after Baku that Vettel’s actions were a disgrace.

Since then, Vettel was summoned to an FIA panel in Paris on Monday but was essentially pardoned.

"My opinion stays the same," said Hamilton on Thursday.

"With all due respect, Jean (Todt) should be sitting here to answer some questions because they didn’t change anything on Monday, so the message that was sent still remains the same."



