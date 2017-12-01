Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Todt ’forgives’ Vettel for Baku incident

"You know, I’m very tolerant"


1 December 2017 - 09h56, by GMM 

FIA president Jean Todt says he "forgives" Sebastian Vettel for his actions this year in Baku.

In the heat of their 2017 title battle, the Ferrari driver pulled alongside Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during a safety car period in Azerbaijan and deliberately crashed into him.

But Todt says it’s important to move on.

"You know, I’m very tolerant," the 71-year-old Frenchman is quoted by Auto Bild.

"I do not like people judging behaviour without taking into account the emotions from the cockpit.

"I can relate to that very well, because I have experienced situations like that with Michael Schumacher.

"Can you imagine what happened in Jerez in 1997," Todt recalled, "or in Monaco in 2006 when he did that stupid thing in qualifying?

"People have weaknesses, and when they realise and say ’I should not have done that’ then you have to forgive. That’s how it was with Sebastian," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1