FIA president Jean Todt will push to be elected for a third consecutive term as the head of F1’s governing body.

The Frenchman confirmed his intentions in a letter that said under his leadership "the FIA is stronger and more united now that it has ever been".

"Over coming months, my team and I will lay out our detailed programme for the term ahead," Todt added.

Todt, 71, became FIA president in late 2009.