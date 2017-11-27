Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Todt denies Halo will be scrapped

"There is no way back"


27 November 2017 - 10h49, by GMM 

Jean Todt has dismissed rumours the controversial Halo concept will be scrapped ahead of the 2018 season.

In a garage test in Abu Dhabi, Valtteri Bottas (photo) failed to get out of a Halo-equipped Mercedes within the prescribed 7 seconds.

Amid existing concerns about the aesthetics of the cockpit protection solution, and the fact the extra weight will make next year’s cars slower, it all triggered rumours Halo could be scrapped at the eleventh hour.

"There is no way back," FIA president Todt is quoted by Speed Week.

"The Halo is coming and it is staying. Why? Because it offers incredible value for safety.

"I am fascinated by what has been written about it," said the Frenchman, addressing the criticism. "The Halo is simply part of the natural continuity of formula one.

"Of course it does not have to be the final word either. If we find a better solution then we will introduce it," Todt added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1