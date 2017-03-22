Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Todt agrees V10 return ’unthinkable’

"Everybody’s vision is to try to do better for formula one"


22 March 2017 - 08h07, by GMM 

Jean Todt has joined fellow F1 boss Ross Brawn in saying a return of loud, normally-aspirated engines in the sport is "unthinkable".

The volume, complexity and expense of the current ’power unit’ technology has been controversial since its inception, and talks about the rules beyond 2020 are set to begin.

But Brawn, who is F1’s new sporting boss, said this week that going back to V8, V10 or V12 technology is "unthinkable".

"However, we are thinking about the evolution of the hybrid engine," he said.

Now, FIA president Todt has backed Brawn’s prediction about the future of the F1 power unit.

"Everybody’s vision is to try to do better for formula one," the Frenchman is quoted by the German news agency SID.

"We must think about new opportunities and innovations, and always look forward. But it is unthinkable to leave the hybrid engines — the V10 and V12 of the past should stay in the past, even if it is unreasonable to spend money each year on new technologies," Todt added.

The FIA chief also praised F1’s new owners Liberty Media, even though the sport’s long-time supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been ousted.

"They have new ideas and are very professional, and will create new opportunities for communication," said Todt.

"The new cars? I think we will see a good show. Bernie Ecclestone gave a lot to formula one, but he gained a lot as well. Now I hope that at 86 he is happy to see his child in good hands," he added.

Finally, Todt spoke about the forthcoming FIA presidential elections, saying it is not a certainty that he will run.

"If there are younger people who want my place I’ll have to think seriously," said the 71-year-old.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1