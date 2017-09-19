Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Title not lost for Vettel yet - Trulli

"Actually the championship is extremely balanced"


19 September 2017 - 14h57, by GMM 

Jarno Trulli says it is still possible that Sebastian Vettel will win the 2017 title.

That is despite the fact the partisan Italian press is livid that, with the first corner crash in Singapore, "an entire season was destroyed".

Italian and former F1 driver Trulli agrees that the crash was Vettel’s fault.

"If you really want to blame one driver more than another you could say that Vettel could have done that manoeuvre better," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But the championships are won at the end, not now. There are still 6 races and these days there are 25 points to be won each time so we know that anything can happen.

"Actually the championship is extremely balanced," said Trulli. "It is clear that today 28 points seems a lot, but one false step by Mercedes and Vettel will be back.

"This is a Ferrari we can expect everything from. We have seen them become competitive when we did not expect it, so nothing is lost. The story is only complete at the chequered flag at the last race," the former Renault driver added.

However, Ferrari is also attracting widespread criticism as a result of the Singapore incident, including the team’s pointing of the finger of blame at Max Verstappen.

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos said Vettel was clearly to blame.

"With this aggressive move, he not only eliminated himself and his first title with Ferrari, but also Kimi, Max and Alonso," he told Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"With this action and also Baku, Vettel does not deserve to be champion," Doornbos said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1