Tiago Monteiro was involved in a serious accident on Wednesday at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, where he was taking part in a testing session with Honda.

The accident happened at the first corner where the FIA WTCC World Touring Car Championship cars arrive at high speed.

The Portuguese driver was attended to immediately and then transported to the circuit’s medical centre before being transported to hospital. He remained conscious throughout without and didn’t appear to have any serious injuries.

Since arriving at the hospital, doctors thought it best to admit the current championship leader, where he remains under observation due to the nature of his accident.

An MRI has been performed over the weekend, which didn’t detect any serious injury, however, as a precaution, Tiago will remain in hospital until the end of the weekend.

On Monday the Portuguese driver’s health will be re-evaluated and the hope is that the tests are clear and he can return home to Portugal shortly thereafter.

Tiago is aiming to recover in time for the Chinese round of the FIA WTCC, which will take place on October 14 and 15, where he will continue his fight for the world title.