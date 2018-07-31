Logo
F1 - Three teams thwarting Force India sale

"F1 will be doing all in its power to ensure the team survives"


31 July 2018 - 09h23, by GMM 

Three teams reportedly look set to make the sale and rescue of Force India more difficult.

The Silverstone based team has been placed into administration, but there are several potential buyers.

However, all teams must agree if the new owners get access to all of the rights of Force India, including millions in prize money.

Auto Motor und Sport claims that McLaren, Williams and Renault do not agree that Force India’s new owners should get all of the money and rights.

F1 owner Liberty Media, however, is vowing to help.

"Over the past few years the team has been an amazing example of what can be done with limited resources, showing that what you do and how you do it is much more important than the size of your budget," said sporting boss Ross Brawn.

"Formula one will be doing all in its power to ensure the team survives and I truly hope that in the coming days and weeks its future is resolved," he added.


