F1 could have three new grands prix in 2019.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Liberty Media is working on deals with Vietnam, Miami and Argentina.

"The circuits are already in the process of approval by the FIA," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

The report said the Vietnamese venue is a street circuit in the capital Hanoi, while Miami will be another city course.

Argentina, meanwhile, would take place on a development of the old circuit in Buenos Aires.

"According to our information, Hanoi and Miami will almost certainly be on the calendar next year," Schmidt added.

"In Buenos Aires, financing of the track renewal and the entry fee is not yet clear."

Days ago, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said he came close to agreeing a deal for a Vietnamese grand prix a few years ago.

"The deal I could have signed with Vietnam would have been $64 million," he told Forbes’ Christian Sylt. "(Liberty) are going to get the deal done with the people in Vietnam for sure."