Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Three new F1 races in 2019 ?

In Hanoi, Miami and Buenos Aires


1 March 2018 - 09h38, by GMM 

F1 could have three new grands prix in 2019.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Liberty Media is working on deals with Vietnam, Miami and Argentina.

"The circuits are already in the process of approval by the FIA," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

The report said the Vietnamese venue is a street circuit in the capital Hanoi, while Miami will be another city course.

Argentina, meanwhile, would take place on a development of the old circuit in Buenos Aires.

"According to our information, Hanoi and Miami will almost certainly be on the calendar next year," Schmidt added.

"In Buenos Aires, financing of the track renewal and the entry fee is not yet clear."

Days ago, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said he came close to agreeing a deal for a Vietnamese grand prix a few years ago.

"The deal I could have signed with Vietnam would have been $64 million," he told Forbes’ Christian Sylt. "(Liberty) are going to get the deal done with the people in Vietnam for sure."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF71H launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1