Concluding a new series to mark another action-packed FIA World Touring Car Championship season, media representatives from Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and UK were asked to nominate their driver, race, overtake, rookie and unsung hero of 2016.

It was a close call with Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri scoring well but in the end James Thompson came out on top of the media votes for unsung hero of the year following his efforts in ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Chevrolet. Here is a selection of media comments.

Martin Haven (Eurosport commentator): “Lots of effort without the reward it deserved, especially in Marrakech”

Paulo Costa (AutoSport): “Thompson managed to wrangle some points out of his Chevrolet, and he deserved to win in Marrakech”

Markus Lüttgens (Motorsport-Total.com): “My hero of the year was James Thompson”