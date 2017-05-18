Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Teams unhappy amid Mercedes-Honda cooperation rumours

"Honda is a large and prestigious company"


18 May 2017 - 11h34, by GMM 

Two F1 teams have admitted their opposition amid rumours Mercedes is preparing to help Honda finally get up to speed in formula one.

The rumour has been taking shape in recent weeks, and in Barcelona it emerged that the Austrian company Avl might also get involved to help Honda finally end its reliability and performance crisis.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, however, is not confirming the rumblings.

"Honda is a large and prestigious company," he told Spain’s El Mundo Deportivo.

"They’re in a difficult situation now but I’m sure they will find a way out and do not need our help."

But amid the rumblings, there are already signs that some of Mercedes and Honda’s rivals are not happy with the plan.

Renault-powered Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said: "I don’t know if it’s true, but I don’t think it’s a good idea.

"There are already very strict rules about cooperation with regards to the chassis."

And amid a sea of ’no comments’ elsewhere, Bob Fernley admitted that as Force India’s deputy boss, he would not be happy if Mercedes started working with Honda.

"As a team that’s not only paid for its (Mercedes) engines but contributed to the development of them, I would certainly be very negative towards sharing that technology with another team that is a competitor of ours," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1