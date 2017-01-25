Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Teams turned down offer of F1 shares - Wolff

"Now we need to work with Liberty"


25 January 2017 - 10h56, by GMM 

F1 teams turned down Liberty Media’s offer to become co-owners of the sport.

That is the news from Toto Wolff, boss of the championship winning Mercedes team.

As the American company Liberty Media took over F1 this week, it urged the teams to consider an offer to buy up to 20 per cent.

But we reported that because the teams were not being offered voting rights, they turned it down.

Wolff confirmed to Germany’s DPA news agency: "It was offered to us, but no team took it up.

"There wasn’t time," the Austrian explained, "and the conditions are not yet fully aligned between the interests of the selling shareholder CVC and the long-term interests of the teams, which are first and foremost about the sport and its sustainability.

"Now we need to work with Liberty," Wolff added.

Wolff said he expects that forthcoming talks with Liberty will be fruitful.

"Liberty is aware of the fact that, together with the drivers, the teams are an essential part of the show.

"At the same time, we must be aware that there is an entertainment factor and we are competing with anyone who has a video on Youtube," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1