Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Teams propose to extend first winter test

"It’s about 8 degrees and that’s just too cold"


27 February 2018 - 08h20, by GMM 

F1 teams are proposing to extend this week’s Barcelona test.

The first winter test was scheduled to take place between Monday and Thursday, but snow is forecast in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Not just that, low temperatures are already affecting the teams’ ability to get sufficient heat into the tyres.

"The weather is the biggest problem," Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen said after Monday’s running.

"It’s about 8 degrees and that’s just too cold."

Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg agrees: "It was a bit scary at first because it was like driving in the wet."

As for the snow forecast for Wednesday, Fernando Alonso said: "If it’s like that, we will not drive much and that’s a shame for the fans."

Due to the forecast, some teams are proposing to extend the test until Friday, potentially cancelling Wednesday’s running altogether.

"I’ve heard that," Renault driver Carlos Sainz told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

"Personally I’d like it because Friday will be a normal day in Barcelona — cool but sunny. If it happens, it’s great," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF71H launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS18 launch
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1