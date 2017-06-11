Ott Tänak claimed his maiden FIA World Rally Championship in Italy on Sunday afternoon.

The Estonian won Rally Italia Sardegna by 12.3sec in a Ford Fiesta, his first victory in 73 starts, to climb to third in the championship standings.

Finland’s Jari-Matti Latvala, driving a Toyota Yaris, finished second with Belgium’s Thierry Neuville completing the podium in a Hyundai i20, a further 55.4sec behind.

Esapekka Lappi won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Yaris. Dani Sordo took four points for second in an i20, while Sébastien Ogier secured three in another Fiesta. Neuville and Latvala took two and one point respectively.

