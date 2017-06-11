Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Tänak nets win in Rally Italia Sardegna

Latvala and Neuville fill podium


11 June 2017 - 13h20, by www.wrc.com 

Ott Tänak claimed his maiden FIA World Rally Championship in Italy on Sunday afternoon.

The Estonian won Rally Italia Sardegna by 12.3sec in a Ford Fiesta, his first victory in 73 starts, to climb to third in the championship standings.

Finland’s Jari-Matti Latvala, driving a Toyota Yaris, finished second with Belgium’s Thierry Neuville completing the podium in a Hyundai i20, a further 55.4sec behind.

Esapekka Lappi won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Yaris. Dani Sordo took four points for second in an i20, while Sébastien Ogier secured three in another Fiesta. Neuville and Latvala took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Argentina
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Corsica
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC