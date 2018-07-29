Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Tänak claims maiden Finland victory

Ott on top in Finland


29 July 2018 - 13h25, by www.wrc.com 

Ott Tänak dominated Neste Rally Finland to secure his second FIA World Rally Championship victory of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Estonian tamed the fastest rally on the calendar in his Toyota Yaris, leading for virtually the entire distance of the four-day gravel road encounter to claim his first Finland success by 32.7sec.

Mads Østberg fended off three-time Finland winner Jari-Matti Latvala in a thrilling final speed test shootout to deny Toyota Gazoo Racing a 1-2 finish. The Norwegian, driving a Citroën C3, edged Latvala by 2.8sec.

Thierry Neuville retained the championship lead despite a lowly ninth place finish in his Hyundai i20.

Tänak won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Østberg took four points for second with Latvala scoring three in third. Neuville and Craig Breen, driving a C3, took two and one point respectively.

Final Overall Classification – Rally Finland

1 O. Tänak M. Järveoja Toyota Yaris WRC 2:13:18.2
2 M. Østberg T. Eriksen Citroën C3 WRC +32.7
3 J.M. Latvala M. Anttila Toyota Yaris WRC +35.5
4 H. Paddon S. Marshall Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1:35.6
5 S. Ogier J. Ingrassia Ford Fiesta WRC +2:15.0
6 T. Suninen M. Markkula Ford Fiesta WRC +2:19.2
7 E. Evans D. Barritt Ford Fiesta WRC +2:29.5
8 C. Breen S. Martin Citroën C3 WRC +3:08.4
9 T. Neuville N. Gilsoul Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3:51.8
10 A. Mikkelsen A. Jæger Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +8:37.4



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

F1
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








WRC
WRC





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC