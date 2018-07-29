Ott Tänak dominated Neste Rally Finland to secure his second FIA World Rally Championship victory of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Estonian tamed the fastest rally on the calendar in his Toyota Yaris, leading for virtually the entire distance of the four-day gravel road encounter to claim his first Finland success by 32.7sec.

Mads Østberg fended off three-time Finland winner Jari-Matti Latvala in a thrilling final speed test shootout to deny Toyota Gazoo Racing a 1-2 finish. The Norwegian, driving a Citroën C3, edged Latvala by 2.8sec.

Thierry Neuville retained the championship lead despite a lowly ninth place finish in his Hyundai i20.

Tänak won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Østberg took four points for second with Latvala scoring three in third. Neuville and Craig Breen, driving a C3, took two and one point respectively.

Final Overall Classification – Rally Finland

1 O. Tänak M. Järveoja Toyota Yaris WRC 2:13:18.2

2 M. Østberg T. Eriksen Citroën C3 WRC +32.7

3 J.M. Latvala M. Anttila Toyota Yaris WRC +35.5

4 H. Paddon S. Marshall Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1:35.6

5 S. Ogier J. Ingrassia Ford Fiesta WRC +2:15.0

6 T. Suninen M. Markkula Ford Fiesta WRC +2:19.2

7 E. Evans D. Barritt Ford Fiesta WRC +2:29.5

8 C. Breen S. Martin Citroën C3 WRC +3:08.4

9 T. Neuville N. Gilsoul Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +3:51.8

10 A. Mikkelsen A. Jæger Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +8:37.4