Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sydney eyeing F1 after Liberty Media buyout

"It wouldn’t surprise me"


16 February 2017 - 14h30, by GMM 

Rival city Sydney could use F1’s Liberty Media buyout to launch a bid to poach the Australian grand prix.

That is the claim of Andrew Westacott, boss of the Melbourne race that is preparing to host its 22nd edition at Albert Park next month.

US media giant Liberty recently bought the sport and ousted Bernie Ecclestone, and Westacott said Sydney could use the occasion to try to take over from Melbourne.

"It wouldn’t surprise me," he told the Herald Sun newspaper.

"The world of events is very competitive."

But Westacott said there is no doubt the current contract, running until 2023, will run its course.

However, he said he is keen to show Ecclestone’s successor Chase Carey next month that Melbourne is one of the best F1 hosts on the calendar.

"I would expect the new owners will be here to see how we do it and have a look at one of the very best formula one events in the world," said Westacott.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1