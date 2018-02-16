Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Sweden, SS2 : Tänak dominant

Slow start for Ogier


16 February 2018 - 09h16, by www.wrc.com 

Fresh snow made conditions difficult for the early starters, but Tänak shrugged those problems aside to stop the clocks 6.1sec quicker than Andreas Mikkelsen and widen his advantage to 6.8sec.

“There’s a lot of loose snow on the top, especially at the beginning. It was a big job but on the ice the car feels good. Ogier’s lines are all over the place, he’s pushing a lot harder than me,” said the Toyota Yaris driver, who followed the road opening Frenchman into the stage.

Mikkelsen finished with the rear bumper missing from his Hyundai i20, but the Norwegian edged fellow countryman Mads Østberg by 0.1sec. However, the Citroën C3 driver headed Mikkelsen by 0.2sec in the overall standings.

Thierry Neuville was fourth fastest and fourth overall in his i20 but the Belgian admitted conditions were tricky. “I didn’t have a perfect stage. In places there was more grip and suddenly you lose it. Not a perfect stage for visibility, I was looking for the road a lot,” he said.

Toyota duo Esapekka Lappi and Jari-Matti Latvala were fifth and sixth, their positions reversed in the overall standings. Lappi’s disappointment was evident as he threw his driving gloves down at the finish, while Latvala struggled for confidence in the loose snow.

Ogier was 10th and resigned to his fate as road opener. “It was difficult, especially as there was no snow plough in the stage. It’s very tricky and I had a couple of moments already,” said the Ford Fiesta driver.

Craig Breen overshot a junction in his C3 and the Irishman was seventh fastest



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Italia Sardegna (Part. 2)
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC