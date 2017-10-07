Logo
F1 - Suzuka, FP3: Bottas quickest as red flags disrupt final practice

7 October 2017 - 06h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas topped the final practice timesheet at Suzuka at the end of a session that was twice halted by red flags, first as Bottas himself hit the barriers and then for a crash involving Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen.

Bottas posted a best time of 1:29.055s on soft tyres early in the session to finish 0.014s clear of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in third place, with a time set soon in the final third of the hour on supersoft tyres.

In the opening period, with the Mercedes drivers out in front, Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen was third on the soft tyre, 1.334s behind Bottas, with teammate Daniel Ricciardo in fourth place, four tenths further back.

However, Bottas would get no opportunity to improve on his time. With a little over 20 minutes on the clock the Finn ran wide on the exit of the Spoon curve. He ran over the artificial grass and struck the wall several times as he climbed the hill towards 130R. Despite substantial damage to his front wing and the rear right corner of his Mercedes, he managed to limp his car back to the pits, though he would take no further part in the session.

The session resumed just after the halfway point but the action lasted just three minutes. Räikkönen lost control on entry to the tricky Degner 2 corner and his Ferrari snapped out of control and slid left into the gravel trap and the barriers.

With the car needing to be recovered and with little space in which to work the session was red-flagged once more.

A number of driver had their qualifying simulations compromised by the red flags including Lewis Hamilton

Vettel, though, was quickly on track on the resumption, with supersoft tyres on board his Ferrari. He immediately jumped from P10 to third place with a time of 1:29.717, which he then improved to 1:29.379. However, he was still 0.3s adrift of the Mercedes driver’s soft tyre times.

Verstappen’s supersoft tyre run put him fourth, 0.855s off the pace and a tenth of a second ahead of fifth-placed Ricciardo. Force India’s Esteban Ocon tok sixth place, with Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg in seventh. Fernando Alonso, who has a 35-place grid penalty for engine component changes ahead of FP3, ahead of the second Force India of Sergio Perez. Jolyon Palmer took tenth place for Renault but he too will face a grid drop tomorrow, the Briton being hit with a 20-place penalty for engine component changes.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:29.055 9
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:29.069 19
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:29.379 23
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:29.910 15
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:30.018 13
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:30.109 12
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:30.315 19
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:30.424 13
09 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:30.563 12
10 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:30.764 22
11 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:30.764 21
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:30.770 18
13 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:30.799 23
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:30.982 12
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:31.011 20
16 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Renault 1:31.353 25
17 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:31.459 13
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:32.579 22
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:32.698 21
20 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.962 12


