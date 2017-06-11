Logo
F1 - Struggling Stroll ’will find solution’ - Ocon

"I was better prepared than him"


11 June 2017 - 16h19, by GMM 

Esteban Ocon has tipped Lance Stroll to "find a solution" to his current troubles in F1.

At the seventh round of his new F1 career, 18-year-old Stroll slumped at his home Canadian grand prix, qualifying a full ten places behind Williams teammate Felipe Massa.

But Stroll is actually the reigning European F3 champion — a title held by the impressive Force India driver Esteban Ocon two years earlier.

So when asked why there is such a huge difference between their performances in F1, Ocon told Le Journal de Montreal: "First, I have more experience than him, which makes all the difference.

"I was better prepared than him," said the Frenchman. "I did a lot of testing with some important teams.

"Also, I drove and rubbed shoulders with several F1 drivers before that."

Nonetheless, 20-year-old Ocon tipped Stroll to improve soon.

"He’ll find a solution. He’s a good driver," he said.



