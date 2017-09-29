Logo
F1 - Stroll unsure of 2018 Williams teammate

"I do not regard Felipe as my mentor anyway"


29 September 2017 - 09h40, by GMM 

Lance Stroll says he is getting on with his job rather than worrying about who his teammate will be in 2018.

With Felipe Massa’s future unclear, Williams has one of the highest profile cockpit vacancies for next year.

Headlining the list of candidates are Robert Kubica, Paul di Resta, Jolyon Palmer, Marcus Ericsson — and Massa himself.

"The team is 100 per cent aware of my opinion," said the Brazilian veteran. "I want to stay.

"Perhaps you journalists know more than me," he smiled.

After losing his chance at Renault, meanwhile, Pole Kubica’s F1 comeback chances may be dwindling.

He told the FIA’s Auto magazine: "I am very realistic and I know that the possibility of my returning full-time to racing in formula one is very slight."

And Renault refugee Jolyon Palmer is believed to be toying with a switch to Indycar.

Canadian Stroll, on the other hand, is definitely safe at Williams for 2018.

So when asked what his opinion is regarding his next teammate, Stroll answered: "It’s my job to drive the car and deciding the drivers is up to the team."

But he denied he needs a figure like Massa alongside him as a "mentor".

"I do not regard Felipe as my mentor anyway," he said. "For me he is just a very good reference point.

"In my opinion, the most important thing is to have a team player. Someone to score points, and work with yourself and the team to achieve maximum results.

"In the end that is exactly what Felipe did," Stroll added.

"For next year, what will be will be. Of course, with a new teammate the situation changes, but I don’t know if it would be better or worse. We’ll see."



