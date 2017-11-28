Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll ’understands’ need to improve - Lowe

"It seemed that he could not get the car to work properly in terms of balance"


28 November 2017 - 12h05, by GMM 

Paddy Lowe has admitted he hopes Lance Stroll learns from his difficulties in 2017.

19-year-old Stroll, backed by his billionaire father Lawrence, has struggled at times during his F1 debut season, including at the Abu Dhabi finale.

"It seemed that he could not get the car to work properly in terms of balance," Williams boss Lowe said.

The British team has said farewell to Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa, and so given Stroll’s struggles, who will replace Massa is particularly important.

That is also the case because McLaren and Renault could be significantly more competitive in 2018.

"Of course, and Lance understands this better than anyone," Lowe, who is believed to be pushing for Robert Kubica to join Williams next year, said.

"I think selecting the right drivers is always important, no matter your circumstances."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1