Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll’s private testing ’not fair’ - Villeneuve

"They are circumventing the rules"


5 July 2017 - 17h09, by GMM 

Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at the private testing programme being enjoyed this year by controversial F1 rookie Lance Stroll.

After vicious early-season criticism of the 18-year-old Williams driver, Villeneuve acknowledged that fellow Canadian Stroll took a big step forward in Montreal and Baku.

But the 1997 world champion remains critical.

For instance, between his first points in Canada and his Baku podium, Stroll was testing at the wheel of a 2014 Williams at the US GP circuit in Austin.

"They are circumventing the rules," Villeneuve told Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.

"It’s not fair to the other drivers because he is the only one to have this privilege thanks to his money. But there should be limits to what money can buy, and I’m not alone in thinking that," the Canadian added.

Villeneuve was also critical of Stroll’s interaction with the press so far in 2017.

"You told me that Williams had refused to arrange a telephone interview after his (Stroll’s) podium in Baku," he said.

"I find that inconceivable, as I never refused such requests, even when everything went wrong and I was being criticised from every side. Stroll’s entourage should be aware of that," Villeneuve insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1