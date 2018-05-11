Lance Stroll is refusing to say if he is optimistic ahead of the Spanish grand prix.

Williams is having a nightmare 2018 season with its uncompetitive car, and now it emerges that designer Ed Wood is leaving.

However, it is rumoured that McLaren’s recently-departed Tim Goss might replace him.

At the same time, the Grove based team has come to Barcelona with car upgrades.

"We will see on Friday but for now it’s too early to assess my degree of optimism," driver Stroll told Le Journal de Montreal.

"But it is time to find ways to improve. Perhaps the change in our structure will help. I don’t know for now. My role is to drive," he added.

Not feeling much more optimistic is Sergey Sirotkin, who also faces the prospect of sitting out Friday practice so that Robert Kubica can drive.

"Of course it’s not ideal for me, but it’s an advantage for the team to have three drivers testing the car and giving feedback," said the Russian.

"It will be good to see what Robert thinks about the car compared to winter testing."

As for the car upgrades for Barcelona, Sirotkin is not sure.

"It will not happen that we will suddenly be in the middle of the grid," he said. "But we do expect to see a step forward."