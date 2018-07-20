Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll not denying Force India rumours

"I would like to see our improvement"


20 July 2018 - 09h34, by GMM 

Lance Stroll is being linked with a move to Force India.

The Canadian has sounded frustrated with Williams’ situation recently, and his billionaire father Lawrence has been spotted in heated conversations with team bosses.

When asked about the Force India rumours at Hockenheim, 19-year-old Stroll answered: "I’m really focused on the race and won’t comment on these rumours.

"Yes, this year we were surprised and shocked by the performance of the car. But I would like to make progress and I want to win races. Why not with Williams?"

But first, he wants at least to see Williams make progress amid its abysmal 2018 season.

The once-great British team has a raft of improvements in Germany.

"I would like to see our improvement and get where we want as a team. But I still want to do what is best for me as a driver, so we will have to see.

"I’m still focused on where I am now."

Some, like Williams’ last champion Jacques Villeneuve, think the team is already effectively "dead".

Asked if those comments upset him, current team driver Sergey Sirotkin answered: "No, not upset.

"It’s just that not many people see how seriously we are working.

"From the outside, the situation seems more pessimistic than it really is," said the Russian. "It is a pity that I cannot tell you how things are, but from the inside I see much more."

Sirotkin did admit, however, that a lot is riding on Williams’ car improvements at Hockenheim.

"The weekend is important, because the team has worked on these parts for a long time.

"If they do not work, we have serious problems with the correlation of data and it will take a long time to solve them, which will become very painful for the team.

"That’s why I hope they work as we expect them to," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC