Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll not crumbling under ’pressure’ - father

"For sure there is jealousy"


1 June 2017 - 14h36, by GMM 

Lance Stroll’s father has denied that his son is crumbling under the "pressure" of expectations in F1.

Still just 18, Canadian Stroll has struggled at Williams so far in 2017, with many questioning his ability amid the image of being the ’pay driver’ son of a billionaire.

That billionaire is the fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll, who said: "I do not put pressure on Lance.

"The pressure he has is that which he puts on himself," he told Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.

"I am only his father. There are professionals everywhere who are paid to handle it, and a team that is very satisfied with his behaviour and his progress."

Lawrence also said his son’s situation is not helped by the "jealousy" of others.

"For sure there is jealousy," Stroll senior said. "But I want to stress that Lance earned his place in formula one.

"He won everywhere he went and the (license) points that he needed, he went and got them.

"This is probably the toughest year for a youngster to start in F1, with even the teams not always understanding exactly what is going on.

"So you cannot ask an 18-year-old to do it alone," Lawrence insisted.

As for the ’pay driver’ label, Lance Stroll’s father said: "There is not a driver here who has not been supported by millions.

"Take Sergio Perez. How do you think it happened for him?"

Another rookie in F1 is Stoffel Vandoorne, but Stroll snr said any comparison between the Belgian and the Williams driver is not fair.

"There are two points," he said. "The first is that Vandoorne is 24 or 25, not 18 like Lance.

"And the second is that the gap between Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso is larger than the gap between Lance and Felipe Massa."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1