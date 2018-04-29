Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll not commenting on Mercedes ’B team’ rumour

"Stroll wants to finance Williams’ partnership with Mercedes"


29 April 2018 - 09h42, by GMM 

Williams bosses are reportedly resisting a push to turn the once-great British team into one with a structure similar to Haas.

This year, while Williams slumped, Haas has impressed, sparking controversy about how the small American team buys many of its parts from Ferrari.

In the meantime, questions have been raised about the ongoing viability of Williams, as it struggles at the back of the grid with pay-drivers and prepares for the departure of its title sponsor Martini.

"Paddock rumours say Lawrence Stroll is working on a rescue plan," reports Michael Schmidt, correspondent for Auto Motor und Sport.

Stroll, a Canadian billionaire, is the father and financier of Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Schmidt said: "Stroll wants to finance Williams’ partnership with Mercedes. It would save Williams money and give it a basis to compete in the midfield.

"In turn, Mercedes would get a junior team that would be at its side politically and provide a place for its young drivers," he added.

But the report said Williams chiefs Claire Williams and Paddy Lowe are not keen on the plan, which would end the team’s long run of independence and endanger 300 jobs.

Lance Stroll said in Baku: "I do not want to comment on that.

"I think Williams does a good job as it is. I don’t understand the question — I just drive the car."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1