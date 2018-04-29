Williams bosses are reportedly resisting a push to turn the once-great British team into one with a structure similar to Haas.

This year, while Williams slumped, Haas has impressed, sparking controversy about how the small American team buys many of its parts from Ferrari.

In the meantime, questions have been raised about the ongoing viability of Williams, as it struggles at the back of the grid with pay-drivers and prepares for the departure of its title sponsor Martini.

"Paddock rumours say Lawrence Stroll is working on a rescue plan," reports Michael Schmidt, correspondent for Auto Motor und Sport.

Stroll, a Canadian billionaire, is the father and financier of Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Schmidt said: "Stroll wants to finance Williams’ partnership with Mercedes. It would save Williams money and give it a basis to compete in the midfield.

"In turn, Mercedes would get a junior team that would be at its side politically and provide a place for its young drivers," he added.

But the report said Williams chiefs Claire Williams and Paddy Lowe are not keen on the plan, which would end the team’s long run of independence and endanger 300 jobs.

Lance Stroll said in Baku: "I do not want to comment on that.

"I think Williams does a good job as it is. I don’t understand the question — I just drive the car."