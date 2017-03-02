Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll denies being out of depth in new F1

"I’m not intimidated"


2 March 2017 - 09h25, by GMM 

Williams has defended its rookie Lance Stroll, after the teenage Canadian made three fundamental mistakes in two days of 2017 testing.

The most serious was a hit into the barriers on Wednesday which means the team could have to sit out the final day of the first Barcelona test.

"I would not call it Lance’s mistake, because Felipe (Massa) almost did the same thing twice, and this is a guy with 15 years of experience," said race team boss Rob Smedley.

Even Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton defended Stroll, whose father is the billionaire fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll.

"It is to be expected," Hamilton said of Stroll’s mistakes. "He did get some more testing than the others but last year’s cars were easy compared to these."

Nico Hulkenberg agrees: "It is much more difficult for rookies to come into formula one with these cars."

18-year-old Stroll, however, denied he is out of his depth.

"This has nothing to do with the fact that I am here with the big boys. It’s the same in every championship. If you push, it can happen."

He is quoted by the Journal de Montreal: "I’m not intimidated.

"I prepared myself and knew what to expect. These tyres provide exceptional grip and now I have to adapt.

"I did 100 laps without problem and it shows that I am physically ready," Stroll insisted. "I just have to adapt my driving to the potential of the car, and I have a few more days to do that."

Williams to miss final day of running after Stroll crash

Following a thorough inspection overnight some damage to the FW40 chassis was discovered and therefore, on safety grounds, the team will not run the car today. A second chassis will be prepared at track this afternoon, as originally planned, with the team aiming to be back on track for the second test next week starting on Tuesday 7 March.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1