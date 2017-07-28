Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll admits Williams looking to 2018

"Calm down — let’s go step by step"


28 July 2017 - 14h05, by GMM 

Lance Stroll says Williams is already working on its 2018 car.

Recent reports suggested the bulk of the Grove team’s resources are now shifting towards next year’s project, with teenage rookie Stroll expected to stay at Williams.

"Calm down — let’s go step by step," the Canadian laughed in Hungary.

"At the moment I am focused on this championship and on my development.

"It is true that there are a group of fantastic people who have arrived at our team, such as Paddy (Lowe) and they’re already working on the 2018 project," Stroll admitted.

"I believe we have a very strong group capable of producing a very competitive car."

Williams is currently fifth in the world championship, 54 points behind Force India.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1