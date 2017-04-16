Logo
F1 - ’Stress gone’ between Mercedes drivers - Wolff

"There is a different dynamic between the two drivers"


16 April 2017 - 13h40, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says he is very happy with how Mercedes is shaping up in the wake of the Nico Rosberg era.

After retired Rosberg’s successor Valtteri Bottas took pole from his teammate Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain, boss Wolff said he received a notable text message.

"It was from Nico and it said ’Great driver pairing!’" he exclaimed.

And Wolff agrees with that sentiment.

"It feels great, because we have a real opponent in Ferrari so success tastes even sweeter," he said.

"Valtteri has now done his first pole, and I am very impressed with how well he has recovered from his setback in China. We can’t forget that this is his third weekend with us, and he is driving against the best driver in the world," Wolff added.

"What makes me particularly happy is that there is a different dynamic between the two drivers than before. I would say all the stress is gone," he said in Bahrain.

"After qualifying it was clear that Lewis was really happy for Valtteri. And with Sebastian Vettel there is also a mood of real sportsmanship."

And as for Sunday’s race, Wolff said: "We remain on our guard.

"Red Bull showed good pace on Friday, as did Ferrari and us. So everything is possible."



