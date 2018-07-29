Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stoddart backs Liberty to improve F1

"Since 2014 with these hybrid engines..."


29 July 2018 - 13h18, by GMM 

Former Minardi boss Paul Stoddart says he hopes formula one can up its game for 2021.

Over a decade ago, the Australian owned and ran a small backmarker team, and he says even then there were efforts to bring the costs down.

"Then in 2010 there was still talk of a budget cap of 40 million but it came to nothing," he told De Telegraaf newspaper in Hungary.

Stoddart, 63, is still involved in formula one through its official two-seater car programme.

But he remains a critic of modern F1.

"Since 2014 with these hybrid engines ... frankly it’s not for me," he said.

"Formula one needs three things. It has to be affordable, it has to be a business and it has to be exciting. And you know, it really shouldn’t be too hard to recognise that."

Stoddart backed Liberty Media to get the job done for the new commercial contract period beyond 2020.

"From 2021 there has to be a healthier situation for the sport," he insisted. "If Liberty Media manage to do that, we have a bright future. If the money is properly divided between the teams, the competition will be really good.

"But do Mercedes and Ferrari want that?" he wondered.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC