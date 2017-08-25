Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Still no new contract for Sergio Perez

"It was no surprise to me"


25 August 2017 - 09h10, by GMM 

Sergio Perez has emerged from F1’s August break without a new contract in place for 2018.

The Mexican headed into the summer factory shutdown period declaring that he hoped his future at Force India would be clear by the end of August.

"Unfortunately there is nothing to report," Perez said at Spa.

"As you know, it’s not only my decision as what I do is coordinated with my sponsors. Hopefully there is more clarity by the time we go to Asia."

He denied that he is disappointed with the news out of Ferrari that Kimi Raikkonen is staying put at Maranello.

"It was no surprise to me. It is virtually impossible to get into one of those top teams. Bottas was lucky," said Perez.

"It’s sobering that there are only two teams that can win."

Renault has been mentioned as a possible alternate team for Perez, but the 27-year-old insisted: "I cannot go wrong with this team (Force India). They’re always there somehow."

Complicating Perez’s cause is his current teammate Esteban Ocon, who has been impressive at Force India especially in recent races.

There is also obvious tension between the pair, but Perez insisted: "I’m not afraid of anyone.

"On the other hand I am not surprised by his performance, because these days young drivers are very well prepared for formula one and that is especially true for him.

"He knew a great deal more about F1 than I did when I started."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1