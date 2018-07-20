Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Still no green light for Miami GP

"We want to make sure we do this right"


20 July 2018 - 08h10, by GMM 

Confirmation that Miami will join the F1 calendar next year will have to wait even longer.

It was reported that a meeting in the famous Florida city could mean a green-light by authorities for the street race, but residents are apparently objecting.

Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed on Wednesday that a decision has therefore been delayed until after the August recess.

But city manager Emilio Gonzalez told the Miami Herald that talks with Liberty Media will continue.

"We want to make sure we do this right," he said. "It’s a big event."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC