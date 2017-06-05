Logo
F1 - Stewart tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017

"Sebastian has more experience and is calmer"


5 June 2017 - 14h43, by GMM 

F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has tipped Sebastian Vettel to win a fifth world championship in 2017.

So far in 2017, the title battle has been a two-team, two-driver scrap between Ferrari’s Vettel and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Stewart told Sport Bild: "Sebastian has more experience and is calmer than Lewis.

"It will be difficult for Lewis to turn it around because Vettel is so hungry to succeed again."

Another former F1 driver, Marc Surer, agreed: "Vettel is someone who is discouraged by a bad car, but when he has a good car, he is incredible.

"Also, with his family-driven lifestyle, he has fewer fluctuations than Hamilton."



