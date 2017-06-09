Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Steiner says ’why not?’ to 25-race plans

"Fernando is lucky..."


9 June 2017 - 12h57, by GMM 

F1 teams may need to adapt if Liberty Media intends to expand the calendar to as many as 25 races.

New F1 CEO Chase Carey has already said next year’s calendar will weigh in at 21 races, but there are rumours of a much longer schedule beyond that.

Fernando Alonso, however, has threatened to quit the sport if there are 25 races.

"Fernando is lucky in the sense that he can afford to go," Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said in Montreal.

"As for the teams, there has been talk about increasing the number of races for a long time, but it would require serious preparation.

"If this route is taken, and it is commercially viable for us, then why not?" he added.

"We want to be in formula one — we are not obliged to be, and if someone thinks there are too many races, they have the freedom to stop," said Steiner.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1