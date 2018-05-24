Haas boss Gunther Steiner has rejected rumours that say struggling driver Romain Grosjean will be dumped.

The Frenchman is having a dire 2018 season and is out of contract at the end of the year.

But Steiner said in Monaco there is no truth to the paddock rumours that say Haas is considering replacing him.

"The best way to deal with a rumour like that is to say there is no basis at all," he said. "We haven’t talked about it in the team for a second.

"If you have two bad races in a row, it’s not worth thinking about," Steiner added.

He said that if there are discussions behind closed doors at Haas, they are about how to support Grosjean.

"For me, the focus is on bringing Romain back to the performance he is capable of. I don’t like to kick someone who is on the ground.

"He knows better than all of us that Baku and Barcelona were not good. Can something like that happen here? Yes it can.

"But in such a moment you have to think positively. When you focus on the negative, you only create more negativity. I know very well how Romain can drive."

The contracts of both Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen expire this year, but Steiner says it’s not the time to discuss contracts.

"It’s not an issue before the summer break in August," he said. "Until then nothing moves in the driver market.

"We have let many points slip through our fingers and that’s what we want to avoid now. We have different priorities than drivers."