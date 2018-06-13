Logo
F1 - Stationary brand opposes new F1 logo

"We are looking into this matter further"


13 June 2018 - 12h05, by GMM 

Liberty Media is still racing into trademark trouble over F1’s new logo.

In January, F1 business journalist Christian Sylt revealed that the new logo "bears a striking resemblance" to an existing ’F’ logo already registered by the stationary company 3M for a range of compression tights.

"We are looking into this matter further," a 3M spokesman said then.

Still in the Daily Telegraph, Sylt is now reporting that 3M has lodged opposition to F1’s logo trademark application, based on the "likelihood of confusion" with the tights brand.

Official opposition was lodged on May 22, and Sylt said Europe’s intellectual property office normally takes up to four months to rule.


