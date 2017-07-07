Logo
F1 - Spielberg, FP2: Hamilton continues to set the pace

Vettel 2nd, Bottas 3rd


7 July 2017 - 15h35, by Olivier Ferret 

The ninth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship began with practice Friday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg as teams prepared for the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday. Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 4.318-kilometer (2.683-mile), 10-turn circuit were held under partly cloudy skies.

Leading the way in FP1 was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, whose lap of 1:05.975 broke his own track record – a 1:06.228 set last year during the second round of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. In addition to being .253 of a second better than the previous fastest lap ever recorded at the Red Bull Ring, Hamilton’s quick time was .190 of a second better than the nest fastest driver, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton remained the fastest driver, topping FP2 with a quick time of 1:05.483 that bettered his FP1 mark by .492 of a second. It was also .147 of a second better than the second-fastest driver, Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:05.483 30
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:05.630 50
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:05.699 41
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:05.832 33
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:05.873 27
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:06.144 54
07 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:06.591 43
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:06.732 27
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:06.735 42
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:06.763 52
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:06.849 50
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:06.859 37
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:06.906 34
14 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:07.065 50
15 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:07.100 24
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:07.468 46
17 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:07.509 41
18 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:07.623 7
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:08.782 49
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:08.870 51


