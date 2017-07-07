Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Spielberg, FP1: Hamilton swiftly takes control in Austria

The fastest-ever lap of the Red Bull Ring already


7 July 2017 - 11h31, by Olivier Ferret 

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest-ever lap of the Red Bull Ring as he powered into early command of practice for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Until this morning Hamilton’s own 2016 Q2 lap of 1:06.228 had stood as the marker for quickest lap on the Styrian track but the three-time championship brushed past that time in the second half of this morning’s opening practice session at the Spielberg circuit, lapping in 1:05.975 on the soft tyres, the hardest of the three compounds on offer this weekend.

Hamilton’s soft-tyre time was three tenths clear of the best effort of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, though the Dutch driver had to step up the Pirelli order of softness, bolting on supersoft tyres to bypass the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and set a time of 1:06.165. Bottas’ best time of 1:06.345 was also set on supersoft tyres.

On home soil for Red Bull, Verstappen set the early pace on soft tyres but the Mercedes drivers lowered the benchmark with an early sampling of the ultrasoft tyres.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel also joined the action but the Ferrari driver had a nervous moment when he spun after clipping the inside of a kerb in Turn 1. Escaping without damage the German then briefly took over at the top of the timesheet before being deposed by Bottas and then by Hamilton.

Bottas later used the supersoft to return to top spot but then Hamilton switched to the softs and vaulted past his team-mate. Late in the session, Verstappen opted for supersofts and after chipping away at his own lap time he then bypassed Bottas to claim P2. He, too, then had a spin, at Turn 3, as the clock ran out on the session.

With Vettel fourth, fifth place in the session went to Daniel Ricciardo in the second Red Bull RB13. The Australian was 0.6s off Hamilton and just under half a second shy of team-mate Verstappen’s time.

Kimi Räikkönen took sixth place for Ferrari, the Finn finishing 0.435s ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne, who used ultrasoft tyres and Honda’s latest PU version to put a gloss on McLaren’s start to the weekend. Daniil Kvyat was eighth for Toro Rosso ahead of Fernando Alonso in the second McLaren, with Esteban Ocon in tenth place for Force India.

Pos.PiloteEquipeTempsTours
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:05.975 38
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:06.165 23
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:06.345 35
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:06.424 28
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:06.620 32
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:06.848 24
07 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:07.283 31
08 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:07.437 31
09 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:07.510 28
10 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:07.511 39
11 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:07.550 29
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:07.594 30
13 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:07.633 31
14 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:07.649 31
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:08.041 35
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:08.074 20
17 Sergey Sirotkin Renault F1 1:08.586 27
18 Alfonso Celis Force India Mercedes 1:09.280 15
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:09.323 29
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:10.853 12


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1