WRC - Spectator dies after Monte Carlo WRC crash

Rally organisers confirm tragedy


20 January 2017 - 02h20, by www.wrc.com 

Organisers of Rallye Monte Carlo have confirmed the tragic death of a spectator who was injured during an incident in tonight’s opening stage.

A statement issued in the early hours of Saturday morning read:

’The Automobile Club de Monaco regrets to advise further details following incident of the car #4 (Paddon/Kennard) in SS 1.

The spectator was transported by helicopter from the stage to hospital in Nice. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the spectator has sadly died.

An investigation has commenced into the incident and all involved parties will provide assistance to the authorities.

Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected.’

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a spectator during the opening stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the same time as the #4 Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC of Hayden Paddon and John Kennard crashed into the mountainside, after the car hit a patch of black ice at the entry to a left-hand turn.

The team and crew have pledged their full support to the event organisers and authorities to understand the full details.

Hyundai Motorsport extends its condolences to the family, friends and individuals affected.



