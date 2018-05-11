Logo
F1 - Spain GP talks to take place after race

"We are aware of what is happening"


11 May 2018 - 15h22, by GMM 

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere says he hopes talks will lead to a new contract for the Spanish grand prix.

In recent days, circuit officials and F1 chief executive Chase Carey have indicated a new deal beyond 2019 is in the works.

Talks will begin after Sunday’s race.

"At the moment we are focused on everything going well this weekend," Fontsere is quoted by El Pais newspaper.

"We have the grand prix guaranteed until 2019, and once this race is over, we will continue talking with Liberty."

He said the environment for this round of negotiations is very different compared to when the last contract was agreed.

"Fernando Alonso had just won his titles, we were competing with Valencia and we also had pressure from a project in Madrid," said Fontsere.

Meanwhile, F1 chief executive Carey played down any impact the political situation regarding the Catalonia region will have on the talks.

"We are aware of what is happening," he said. "But things are complicated in every part of the world. There are 21 countries and 21 problems.

"Barcelona is a very valuable partnership for us."



