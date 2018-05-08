After a very successful race at the 2018 FIA Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc finished sixth, and Marcus Ericsson in eleventh, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is heading to Spain with a fresh boost of motivation and confidence. The team will also be celebrating a special anniversary on Sunday 13th May – marking Alfa Romeo’s first Formula 1 victory in 1950 at Silverstone with Nino Farina in the Alfa Romeo 158.

Marcus Ericsson

“Off to our first European race this season – round five, in Barcelona. It almost feels like my home track, as it is the one I have probably driven the most in Formula 1 so far and it is a circuit that I really enjoy going back to. I have always been strong there, with a pole position in GP2, and some good results in Formula 1. It has a good mix of all different types of corners, and a very technical last sector that can make or break a lap in qualifying, as well as race stints. There are usually quite a lot of Swedish fans who come to support, which makes it even more special for me, and gives me an extra boost to have a good weekend. I can’t wait to get out to Barcelona.”

Charles Leclerc

“I am really pleased with what we were able to achieve during the last race weekend in Baku, and go into the next round feeling positive. I have good memories of Barcelona from the past, and it is interesting to return to a track where we did the winter test with the C37. I like the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Tyre management will be a key factor, as the degradation is quite high on this track. Overall it is a special track, as it is very technical and has every type of corner. I look forward to getting back in the car.”

Track facts

The track in Barcelona is one of the most complete for defining the car, as it features a mix of all kinds of corners. The first two sectors feature medium and high-speed corners, whereas the third sector is dominated by a technical sequence of lower speed corners, hence the set-up is always a compromise. Downforce, a well-balanced car, as well as traction, are the main factors for a good lap time.