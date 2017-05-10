The Spanish Grand Prix traditionally kicks off the European Formula 1 season near Barcelona. That being said, the Formula 1 team trucks will again hit the road to adorn the paddock with the team’s hospitalities during the European race weekends. The fifth round of the the FIA Formula One World Championship will take place from the 12th to 14th May on the Circuit de Catalunya. There, the Sauber F1 Team will introduce some modifications of an aerodynamic upgrade on both Sauber C36-Ferrari. It will then be complemented at the Monaco Grand Prix and the following race weekends.

Marcus Ericsson

“The Spanish Grand Prix is the traditional race weekend to start the European season of Formula 1. We all know the Circuit de Catalunya very well, as lots of testing has been done there. At this time of the year, it will be different to winter testing as the temperatures are much higher. It will surely be an interesting race weekend for the fans and also for us, because all teams introduce their car updates there. We will also bring first modifications to the car, which we will then enhance and further develop within the next GPs. I am looking forward to this weekend being confident that we make another step in the right direction.”

Pascal Wehrlein

“It is always nice to start the European season of Formula 1 at the Spanish Grand Prix. I like the track; it is a demanding circuit for us drivers, but also from a car perspective. The the layout is quite diverse with all kinds of different corners – from low, medium to high speed. Considering the race weekend, it will be important for us to introduce some new aerodynamic parts on the car. I am positive that we can further develop the car in order to make progress, and thus improve the performance on track.”