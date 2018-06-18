F1’s popular Belgian grand prix is staying on the calendar.

With Liberty Media pushing further into the US and elsewhere, there had been fears some races in Europe might be in danger.

But Spa-Francorchamps is safe.

L’Echo newspaper reports that a new three-year deal has been signed.

"This is a good agreement that ensures that Wallonia maintains an event that contributes to promoting the region on a global scale," said Pierre-Yves Jeholet, the economy minister.

"It was the first time we negotiated with the people at Liberty Media," he added.

L’Echo claims the government has asked the company that organises the Belgian grand prix to reduce costs.

Spa’s current contract expires after the 2018 race in August.