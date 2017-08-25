Logo
F1 - Spa, FP2: Hamilton heads practice before heavy rain

Hamilton moves ahead in second practice for Belgian GP


25 August 2017 - 15h34, by Olivier Ferret 

Lewis Hamilton took over at the top of the timesheets at Spa-Francorchamps, beating first practice pacesetter Kimi Räikkonen by almost three tenths of a second. Valtteri Bottas was third in a session disrupted late in the session.

The quickest times of the session arrived just after the half hour mark, when the teams bolted on ultrasoft tyres for qualifying simulations. Vettel was first to show, grabbing P1 with a lap of 1:45.235. However, that was swiftly eclipsed by Bottas, the Mercedes driver edging ahead with a time of 1m45.180s.

Raikkonen, who had used ultrasoft tyres to top the opening session ahead of s soft-shod Hamilton, then made his claim for a session double by putting in a lap of 1:45.015. Hamilton wasn’t to be beaten this time, however, and with the purple-banded Pirellis onboard he set a time of 1:44.753 to end the session 0.262s ahead of Räikkönen.

It looked by Vettel might eclipse his team-mate as he went for another quick lap and set the fastest first sector, but he couldn’t find enough time in the remaining two sectors and he was pushed out to fifth as Max Verstappen stole ahead by one hundredth of a second.

With the qualifying simulations complete, attention then switched to longer runs but with a little less than half and hour remaining rain began to fall across the circuit.

As the downpour intensified only Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso went out to test the conditions. Equipped with intermediate tyres they tiptoed around but soon returned to the pitlane and the session and all running stopped.

Ricciardo was sixth fastest in the session, 0.8s off team-mate Verstappen, while Nico Hulkenberg took seventh place for Renault ahead of Force India’s Esteban Ocon. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso) and Hulkenberg’s teammate Jolyon Palmer completed the top 10.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:44.753 17
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:45.015 21
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:45.180 17
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:45.225 16
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:45.235 20
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:46.072 15
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:46.441 24
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:46.473 19
09 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:46.561 19
10 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:46.670 23
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:46.743 20
12 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:46.984 18
13 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:47.285 15
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:47.303 17
15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:47.450 12
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:47.556 15
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:47.861 13
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:49.214 12
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:49.725 18
20 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes -:—.--- 0


