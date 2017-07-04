Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Sorry’ Vettel escapes major FIA penalty

"I realise that I was not setting a good example"


4 July 2017 - 11h05, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel has issued an apology after avoiding a major additional penalty as a result of intentionally driving into Lewis Hamilton in Baku.

On his 30th birthday, the Ferrari driver on Monday attended F1 governing body the FIA’s investigation into his behaviour that some thought might cost him a race ban.

In Baku, Vettel had refused to even acknowledge the collision took place let alone accept the blame, but the FIA said that on Monday the German "admitted full responsibility".

He will not be penalised beyond helping educate Formula 2, F3 and F4 drivers, while Vettel has been banned from taking part in the FIA’s "road safety activities" in 2017.

"Sportsmen must be cognisant of the impact their behaviour can have on those who look up to them," said FIA president Jean Todt, who otherwise declared the matter "closed".

Later, Vettel made his apology public with an official statement.

"With hindsight, I don’t believe he (Hamilton) had any bad intentions. In the heat of the action I then overreacted," said the 30-year-old as he apologised to his championship rival, the FIA and fans.

"I realise that I was not setting a good example. I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations," Vettel added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1